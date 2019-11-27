|
|
Gulyak, Mary
Jul 30, 1946 - Nov 19, 2019
Mary Gulyak, 73 of Sarasota, died November 19, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch, after over a decade long fight with Melanoma.
Mary was born in Odessa, Ukraine to Illya and Klara Gulyak and was the youngest of two sisters. She grew up in Kishinev, Moldova and graduated from Odessa State Economic University in 1969 with a degree in economics and industrial planning.
In 1991, Mary immigrated to America as a refugee to seek a better life for her family. After restarting her life in her forties in a new country, Mary went back to school to study a new profession in a new language. Her education translated into a successful career as an engineering mechanical designer. Mary will be remembered as a very passionate, life loving and tenacious person. She will be greatly missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her father and is survived by her mother, Klara Gulyak; her husband, Les Popper; her son, Roman Brilman; her two grandchildren, Hudson and Jackson; and her sister, Dina Gulyak.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019