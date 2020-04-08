|
|
Helfrick, Mary
Mar 6,1937 - Apr 2,2020
MARY E. HELFRICK 83, of Venice, FL died peacefully at Venice Regional Medical Center on April 2, 2020.
Mary was born March 6, 1937 - the daughter of Anna and Norman McIntire of Washington, PA. She was a registered nurse who served her country in the US Air Force. After leaving the military, she raised her family in New Jersey. Mary was a resident of Venice, FL since 1993. She served on the Board for the Plantation Golf and Country Club as well as the Plantation Community Foundation. She was a private pilot and an avid golfer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ray Helfrick. She is survived by her daughter Hilary Dellapietro and grandson Matthew Dellapietro, of North Port and her son Jeff Helfrick and son in law Robert Beall, of Hawaii.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Venice Fl. There will be a celebration of life held on a date yet to be determined as we must wait until we can all gather together because of the state we find ourselves in these days.
Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made in her name to Plantation Community Foundation, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice, FL 34293 or Tidewell Hospice, 220 Wexford Blvd., Venice FL., 34293.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020