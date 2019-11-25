|
|
Humberston, Mary
May 18, 1924 - Nov 22, 2109
Mary Ann "Lolly" Humberston (Coman), age 95, passed away at Sarasota Hospice House after a brief illness. She was born on May 18, 1924 in Newton Falls, Ohio to Lewis Coman and Ann Coman (Bailey). Lolly was raised on a dairy farm in Berlin Center, Ohio and graduated from Western Reserve High School. During World War II, she worked as a machinist in the Youngstown Welding & Engineering factory as part of the war effort. In July 1949, she married her former spouse, Robert H. Humberston and together they had six children. After moving to Sarasota, Lolly worked until her late 60's attempting to retire, however, returned to the work force for several more years. She was most happy being industrious and when she was not drawing, painting or gardening, she was a common sight in Sarasota as she rode her bike daily for many years throughout Sarasota County. She is survived by her children, Robert L. Humberston, Renee M. Grim, James K. Humberston (Sandy), Harry Humberston (Sonia) and Martha Warren (Erik). She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Jason Humberston (Amy), Walter J. Grim (Candice) Robert Humberston, Jr., Natalie Piech (KJ), Raymond A. Corso and Kevin T. Miller; as well as six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Kathe Davis, whom she always considered her daughter. She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Ann Coman, her son, Alan Humberston, her brothers; Robert Coman, James Coman, and Michael Coman and her sister, Francis Coman. She will be remembered as the most helpful – if you were an underdog and she could help; she would - and the most resilient person we ever knew. The family asks in lieu of flowers to do an act of kindness and pay it forward; as Lolly truly believed in helping others. We would like to express our gratitude to the caregivers at Sarasota Hospice House. Private memorial services will be held at a later date through the Eternal Reef Program with Jennings Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019