Mary Ida Strickland Reynolds


1930 - 2019
Strickland Reynolds, Mary Ida
August 31, 1930 - December 26, 2019
Mary Ida Strickland Reynolds, 89, of Bradenton, FL passed away peacefully at Tidewell Hospice in Sarasota on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Mary, as she was known by her friends, held many different names that she adored. Namely she would light up at the sounds of Mom, Grandma, Nanny, GG or even Aunt Mary, to name a few. She had an electric smile that would illuminate a room and an infectious personality that simply made everyone around her feel special and loved.
Mary was born in Nocatee (Arcadia) FL, on August 31, 1930 to Ira Patterson and Clara Lee Strickland. She was the middle daughter with sisters Arlene (Green) and Kay (Rhoades). She graduated from Manatee High School in 1948. In her youth, Mary sang on a radio show and spent much of her free time writing to soldiers overseas. She and her family resided in Sarasota for more than 30 years. In 1996, she retired after 33 years from Sarasota County Schools Transportation where she was a school bus driver and later an attendant for kids with special needs; also a founding member of the teachers union. She resided in Sugar Creek Country Club (Bradenton) for 16years.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; husband of 49 years, Rodvie (Rod) M. Reynolds II; her son, Rodvie (Butch) Reynolds III; great-granddaughter, Jacinda Gore; and sister, Arlene Green.
She was a long time member of Manatee Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed arts, music, singing and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her three daughters, Candy (David) Gore, Debbie Sutton, Cherie (Robert) Watson; daughter-in-law Sandy Reynolds; sister Kay Rhoades; grandchildren Rodvie Patrick (Jackie) Reynolds IV, Carla (Zane) Anderson, Trisha Reynolds, David (Natalia) Gore II, Bill (Marléna) Gore, Mary Dee (Keith) Haley, Paul (Jessica) Sutton II, Bobby (Paula) Watson and Max Watson; 21 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., Manatee Baptist Church, 1501 7th Ave E, Bradenton, 34208. Following the service a family and friend's reception will be held. Her final resting place will be at Joshua Creek Cemetery in Arcadia.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Manatee Baptist Church or Tidewell Hospice www.tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/ .
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
