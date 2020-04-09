|
Lydick, Mary J.
Mar 5, 1930 - Apr 7, 2020
Mary J. Lydick, 90 passed away after a brief illness in Raleigh, NC. Where she has lived close to her Son and his family since 2017. Mary is originally from the Yorkville neighborhood of Manhattan, Mary and her late Husband Abby moved to Sarasota in 1971 where she lived with Abby on Pinecrest Street in the South Gate area until his death in 2011 after 64 years of marriage. Mary was preceded in death by her Parents Michael and Rose Plank.
Mary is survived by her son Allen (Ann) of Raleigh, NC, brothers Joe Plank of Sarasota and Robert Plank and his partner Hal Merow of Venice, FL. Grandchildren Alex (Helen) Lydick of Chapel Hill, NC and Tori Lydick of Clarkston, GA. Her Niece, Irene Baxter-Plank and her partner Linda Baxter-Plank of Venice, FL.
Mary was born in New York, NY on March 5, 1930 she married her Husband Albert W. (Abby) Lydick in January 3, 1947. Mary and Abby lived in Valhalla, NY in Westchester County until moving to Sarasota, FL in 1971. Mary work until early retirement with GTE as a customer service representative. She then started a second career with Dillard's in their finer women's clothing department where she excelled in her sales and customer service winning several awards. Along the way she made numerous friends in the community and kept a journal of her customers sizes and clothing tastes which helped her get ahead in sales.She fully retired with the onset of Abby's Illness in 2010 ultimately leading to his death.
Mary and Abby loved living in Sarasota and where long time members of the Euclid Avenue YMCA where they had numerous friends. Over the course of her life Mary was very physically fit, having taught Gym classes in New York, taking fitness classes at the YMCA and walking. She enjoyed reading, attending new release movies and cooking.
Due to the recent pandemic a Memorial Service will be held at a later date after she is reunited with her husband Abby at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
The Family wishes to Thank all of her caregivers for their assistance over the course of her battle with Dementia.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020