1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jane White Obituary
White, Mary Jane
Sept. 26, 1921 - June 11, 2019
Jane White, 98, of Sarasota passed away on June 11, 2019.
Jane was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Ralph P. (Bob) White and her grandson, Robert P. White. Family was of utmost importance to Jane. She is survived by her three children in Sarasota: Dr. Ronald P. White (Barbara), Nancy White Ienna (Richard), Sally White Marrs (Samuel), four grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. Jane enjoyed setting up the volunteer program at Selby Gardens with her friend, Sue Kauffman, and being a Junior League of Sarasota Sustainer. Services are private, and in lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to Selby Gardens or .
Published in Herald Tribune from June 13 to June 14, 2019
