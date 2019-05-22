|
Woods, Mary Jane
Feb 19, 1941 - May 9, 2019
Mary Jane Woods, 78, of Sarasota, passed away on May 19, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY and she moved to Sarasota as a 'Snow Bird' first in 2004 then became a permanent resident in 2006 from Bethlehem, PA. Before leaving Brooklyn she was a graduate of Katherine Gibbs school, worked as a secretary to the VP of the Bank of Chicago, in NY, married her husband and began her family. She attended Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, was a member of the Palm Aire Country Club enjoyed bowling, golf, mahjong, and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels & St. Luke"s hospital in Lehigh Valley, PA. She is predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Margaret (Bannon) McDonald; her husband, Thaddeus S. Woods; her son-in-law, Kevin A. McDowell and her sisters, Peggy (John) Ciano and Cathy (Micky) Walsh. She is survived by her children, Philip T. (Mary Angela) Woods of Cranberry, PA, Thomas J. (Wendy) Woods of Chanhassen, MN, Theresa A. McDowell of Sarasota, FL and Daniel J. (Kellie) Woods of Norcross, GA; brothers, Terrence (Eileen) McDonald of Long Beach, NY and Thomas (Irene, pre deceased) McDonald of Lords Valley, PA; sister in law, Audrey (Jay) Windorf; brother in law, Gerard Woods; 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. Visitation will be 1:00-5:00PM, Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Mass will be 10:00AM, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 833 Magellan Dr, Sarasota, FL 34243. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2019