Barcus, Mary L. (Cart)
Feb 22, 1927 - Nov 1, 2020
Mary L. (Cart) Barcus, 93, of Venice passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020 surrounded by her daughters. Mary was born on February 22, 1927 in Bower, WVA to the late Hazel and Charles Cart. She was a devoted wife and mother, and lived for many years with her family in Baltimore, MD. An avid golfer, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, volunteering at her daughter's schools and as a Girl Scout leader.
She was predeceased by her husband Jim. She is survived by daughters Christy Heron and Lisa Campo (husband Pete), her grandsons James Heron (wife Sue), and Patrick Campo, granddaughter Jamie Campo, her brother Charles Cart and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Betty Densmore and Sue Tighe.
Mary was a generous and kind person who will be missed terribly. Visitation will be Saturday, November 7th from 1 pm to 3 pm, and Sunday, November 8th from 1 pm to 2pm at Farley Funeral home Venice Chapel. Funeral services will be at 2pm Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel with a burial to follow at Venice Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to TideWell Hospice in Mary' s name.
