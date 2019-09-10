Herald Tribune Obituaries
Mary L. Smithers


1924 - 2019
Mary L. Smithers Obituary
Smithers, Mary L.
Oct. 24, 1924 - Sep. 1, 2019
Mary L. Smithers, 94, of Sarasota, formerly of Rosell, NJ died September 1, 2019.
Mary was born in Rosell, NJ to Mary & Harry McManus. She is predeceased by parents, Harry & Mary McManus; husbands, Austin C. Smithers & Roland Cornish; brothers, Bob & Bus McManus; and children, Susan & Thomas. Mary is survived by son, Robert (Alice); and stepchildren, Elizabeth Hall, Lillian Norton, and Robin Snipes-McCants; grandchildren, Erryn, Alex, Jason, Josh, & Kristen; great grandchildren, Ella, Avery, Isabel, Priscilla, Wade, Madison, Hope, & Trey.
A Memorial Service will be held at Cardinal Mooney Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11am followed by the committal at Palms Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Mary Lou was a loving mother, a very caring grandmother with a wisdom for the right words and a wonderful sense of humor. She will be missed by everyone in her life. But her life now will be with those who have passed on before her.
Her step-daughters wish to express: We will always lovingly remember Lou for her humor, caring and love she gave to our dad and to us.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
