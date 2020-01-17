|
|
Lieberman, Mary
Aug 16, 1921 - Jan 16, 2020
Mary McKinney Lieberman, Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Barnard Lieberman for almost 50 years. Loving mother of Douglas (Beverly) Lieberman. Cherished and proud grandmother of Alexander Barnard Lieberman and Victoria Rose Lieberman. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to Berea College in Kentucky, www.berea.edu, Shir Hadash, www.shir-hadash.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020