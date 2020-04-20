|
|
Patete, Mary Lou
Sep 8, 1940 - Apr 16, 2020
Mary Lou Patete, age 79, of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on Apr. 16, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on Sep. 8, 1940, and moved to Venice in 2000.
Mary Lou was loved and cherished by all who met her. She will be missed and is at peace with God.
Surviving family members include her three sons, Anthony Richard Patete, Jr., Michael Patete, and Perry Patete; and grandchildren Dominic Patete, Carissa Patete, and Nicholas Patete. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Anthony Richard Patete, Sr. and her brother Anthony DePaul.
Services will be private. Burial will be at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Our Mothers House in Venice, FL, P.O. Box 2240, Venice, FL 34284 or Catholic Charities of Venice, FL.
To share a memory of Mary Lou or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020