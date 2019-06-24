Home

Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota
40 N. Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toale Brothers Colonial Chapel - Sarasota
40 N. Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
200 N. Orange Ave.
Mary Louise Blower


Mary Louise Blower Obituary
Blower, Mary Louise
June 6, 1918 - June 12, 2019
Mary Louise Blower, age 101, died peacefully in Michigan on June 12th. She was predeceased by her husband Paul E. Blower, to whom she was married for 61 years until his death in 2002; Fred L and Isabelle Mills, her parents; and her sister Marcia Hagen. She is survived by her brother Fred L. Mills Jr. of Winnetka IL and her eight children: Paul E Jr. (Lynn) of Columbus OH, David K of Pittsburgh PA, Julia A Hackstedde (John) of Howell MI, Susan C of Clawson MI, Daniel F (Dawn Massie) of Ypsilanti MI, Mary Katherine Black (Dr. Richard) of Wellsboro PA, Melanie I of Lexington MA, and Ruth M Runkle (Robert) of Coeur d'Alene ID; 19 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mary Louise and family moved to Sarasota in 1968 and had been an active member of St. Martha Catholic Church. Visitation and Rosary will be at Wednesday, June 26 from 7-8 pm at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 27 at 10 am at St. Martha Catholic Church, 200 N. Orange Ave. Interment will be private.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 24 to June 25, 2019
