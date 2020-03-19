|
FREEMAN -, Mary Louise
June 4, 1931 - March 17, 2020
of Venice, FL. Beloved wife of the late Edward L. Loving mother of Patricia Hurst (Jim) and Deborah Cammaroto (Donald). Cherished grandmother of Cole, Tricia and Kyle Cammaroto (Jackie). Adored great grandmother of Ariela and Colt Cammaroto. Dear sister of Patricia Cappellini and the late Joan Esposito. Cremation will be private. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Powell Funeral Home, Inc., Amityville, NY. powellfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020