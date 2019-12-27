|
Oberlin, Mary Louise Garrett
Mar 1, 1933 - Dec 17, 2019
Mary Louise Oberlin passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1933 to the late Lewis L. Garrett and Mary Ellen Woodall Garrett, in Sedalia, Missouri.
Mary was the owner, along with her husband, Lynn, of Oberlin's Diner in Sarasota for 30 years. She was an avid boater who enjoyed many boating trips she and Lynn made with friends. She especially enjoyed volunteering for the annual Sarasota Power Boat Grand Prix. Mary was always delighted when her her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren came to visit her!
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn A. Oberlin; her son, Bruce Oberlin; and her grandson, Major Daniel Doyle. Mary is survived by her daughters, Marie Martino (Paul) and Pamela Sofley (John); her son, Gene Oberlin (Kerry); her eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and cousins.
The family will gather at a later date for a Celebration of Life for Mary.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019