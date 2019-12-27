Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gulf Coast Cremations
4111 N. Lockwood Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34234
941-360-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Oberlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Louise Garrett Oberlin


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Louise Garrett Oberlin Obituary
Oberlin, Mary Louise Garrett
Mar 1, 1933 - Dec 17, 2019
Mary Louise Oberlin passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1933 to the late Lewis L. Garrett and Mary Ellen Woodall Garrett, in Sedalia, Missouri.
Mary was the owner, along with her husband, Lynn, of Oberlin's Diner in Sarasota for 30 years. She was an avid boater who enjoyed many boating trips she and Lynn made with friends. She especially enjoyed volunteering for the annual Sarasota Power Boat Grand Prix. Mary was always delighted when her her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren came to visit her!
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn A. Oberlin; her son, Bruce Oberlin; and her grandson, Major Daniel Doyle. Mary is survived by her daughters, Marie Martino (Paul) and Pamela Sofley (John); her son, Gene Oberlin (Kerry); her eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and cousins.
The family will gather at a later date for a Celebration of Life for Mary.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -