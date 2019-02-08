|
Hladik, Mary Lynne
Oct. 25, 1941 - Feb. 4, 2019
Mary Lynne Hladik passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019 after having a massive hemorrhagic stroke two days earlier. Mary Lynne was born in Waukegan, Illinois and raised in Chicago. She was a grammar school teacher for 38 years in Chicago Public Schools. She and her husband Bob met in Chicago while she was also a dog breeder. They enjoyed a long and happy life together. They worked and enjoyed life in Chicago and a summer cottage in Michigan until they retired to Venice, Florida and enjoyed retirement at the Plantation Country Club, enjoying golf, tennis and lots of lovely friends. A mass will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes. Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel handled the arrangements.
