Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Mary Denton
Mary M. Denton


1927 - 2020
Mary M. Denton Obituary
Denton, Mary M.
Dec 30, 1927 - Feb 2, 2020
Mary M. Denton, 92, of Bradenton, FL and formerly of Cashiers, NC, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Born in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of the late Walter P. and Jeanette (Mack) Mitchell and the beloved wife of 60 years to the late John W. Denton. Mary attended nursing school in Lowell, MA, and worked as registered nurse in New York, NY, before marrying and becoming the loving mother of four children. Mary was an avid bridge player and loved to play tennis and golf. She was a past member of the Bradenton Yacht Club, Bradenton Country Club, El Conquistador Racquet Club and the Country Club of Sapphire Valley in Cashiers, NC, where she and John took great delight in welcoming their children and grandchildren each summer, creating lifelong memories for all. Besides her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her son, John M. Denton; three brothers and one sister. Surviving are sons, David B. (Ilene) Denton and Daniel J. Denton; daughter, Holly D. (James) Forssell; grandchildren, Peter (Stephanie) Denton, Rachel Denton, Kristen (Keith) Forssell Snow, Daniel (Erica) Forssell, Ryan (Leah) Denton, Caroline Denton, Christopher Denton, Beau Denton and Kathryn (Jacob) Denton Ocanas. Also surviving are 14 great grandchildren. Honoring Mary's wishes, her Services are private. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. The family suggests memorial donations to a . Online condolences may be left by visiting www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
