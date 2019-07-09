|
Bush,
Mary Marguerite
Dec. 23, 1921 - July 6, 2019
On July 6, 2019, Mary Marguerite Moran Bush, age 97 passed peacefully in her home in Venice, Florida.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Bush and her son Robert Byron Bush. She is survived by her children: John Jewell (Gina) University Park, Maryland; Lora Lee Melhorn (James) Seattle, Washington; Marvin Bernard Bush II (Linda) St. Simon's Island, Georgia; Judy Jane Crawford (Keith) Sarasota, Fl; Mary Beth Smither (Rick) Fernandina Beach, Fl; Marcia Beverly Loher (Steve) Lakeland, Fl, Margaret Marie Tilton (Jim) Englewood, FL, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13th from 10:00AM-11:00AM with the funeral service to start at 11:00AM at Grace United Methodist Church in Venice followed an interment in Ft. Lauderdale. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Grace United Methodist Women's for Missions, 400 E. Field Avenue, Venice, Florida 34285. Funeral arrangements by Farley Funeral Home Venice Chapel. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
