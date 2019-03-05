|
|
Miller, Mary
July 30, 1933 - March 3, 2019
Sarasota, FL:
Mary C. Miller, age 85, passed away March 3, 2019. She was born July 30, 1933 in Millersburg, OH. Mary's passions included watching baseball games, cooking, ceramic painting and collecting Emmett Kelly Clowns.
Mary is survived by her four children, Jean Versakos, Debbie Birch, Carolyn Cast and Roger Miller, nine grandchildren, Jason Versakos, Jeremy Versakos, Kevin Wyckoff, Ryan Wyckoff, Sondra Beeson, Daniel Beeson, Travis Potter, Nolan Miller and Cole D'Alessandro, 6 great grandchildren, Tiffany DeBord, Arista Wyckoff, Nolan Birch, Kami Birch, Kinsley Walz and Silas D'Alessandro and 2 sisters Edna Otto and Leona Yoder.
Mary was preceded in death by husband Melvin A Miller, her parents Edward and Esther Yoder, sister Ruth Ann James and brother Willis Yoder.
Celebration of Life Visitation will be Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel located at 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 34231.
A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday March 7, 2019 at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home – Wiegand Chapel.
Memorial Donations may be made to Sarasota County Youth Baseball, PO Box 51873, Sarasota, FL 34232.
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019