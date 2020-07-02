1/1
Mary Monton
1937 - 2020
Monton, Mary
08/18/1937 - 06/27/2020
Mary Glenn Monton passed away June 27, 2020 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring. She was born in Glenville, West Virginia on August 18, 1937. She was a former resident of Sarasota, FL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Merlin and Virginia Johnson and grandchild, Angel Myers.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Edward) Smith, DeAnn (Allen) Shaver, Donna (Paul) Moore and Angelita (Glenn) Krone, son, Christopher Monton, sister, Carol Duke, brother, Jack Johnson, grandchildren, Adam Myers, Christopher Smith, Nicole Besch, Angel Burt and Jonathan Moore and 12 great grandchildren.
Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements www.craigfuneralhome.com

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
