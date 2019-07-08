|
|
Faber, Mary O
May 4, 1926 - July 5, 2019
Mary passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side. She is survived by her 5 children, 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Faber. The family invites you to a celebration of Mary's life on Wednesday, July 10th. Visitation is at 10:00 and Service is at 11:00. Robert Toale Funeral Home - Wiegand Chapel 7454 S Tamiami Trail Sarasota Florida. In lieu of flowers she requested donations be made to Bethel Community Church 5632 Gantt Road Sarasota Florida 34233.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 8 to July 9, 2019