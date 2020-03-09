|
Pastori, Mary
April 16, 1928 - March 7, 2020
Mary Elizabeth Pastori died peacefully in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by her children at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband William (Bill) Pastori, parents George & Nora Gratton, & brothers Robert & Richard. She is survived by her four children Georgiann Murray, Joan Brown, Mary Beth Recine (Vinny), Joseph Pastori (Linda), & sisters Anne Knickerbocker & Kay Crosse. She will be missed by her 11 grandchildren Michael, Corey, Brian, Robert, William, Danielle, Keith, Nicole, Kristin, Becky, & Abigail. 20 great grandchildren & 5 great-great grandchildren survive her. Mary was born in Glens Falls, New York & married Bill in 1952. His career took them to New York & California & allowed them to travel the world. Austria & Holland were some of Mary's favorite destinations. In 1997, Mary & Bill retired in Bradenton, Florida where they were members of Tara Golf & Country Club. Mary was strong, resilient, confident, fiercely independent, & unbelievably witty. Her well timed one-liners will make us laugh for years to come. She had a gift for saying exactly what everyone is thinking but too scared to say out loud. Her impeccable fashion sense & style was obvious, from her perfectly tailored monochromatic suits, to her stunning modern home in Tara. Mary hated jeans (she never owned a pair) & ironed every piece of clothing in her wardrobe. Mary loved dining at good restaurants & entertaining friends at home. She was an amazing cook. Her pancakes, baked clams, coq au vin, London broil, chicken marsala & spaghetti sauce could rival any gourmet chef. Even grilled cheese tasted fancy when Mary made it (her secret: add tomato & oregano). She adored her family, dear friends, a good Italian pinot grigio, a daily glass of milk, & champagne brunch at the club. She was downright fabulous until the very last days of her life. Mary Pastori was one of a kind, a true legend, & we will miss her dearly. As per Mary's wishes, the family will celebrate her life privately. Attire: No Jeans! Donations can be made in Mary's memory to Tidewell Hospice: 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
