|
|
Schmagner, Sister Mary
August 15, 1930 - August 12, 2019
Sister Mary Schmagner, formerly known as Sister John Elizabeth, died on Monday, August 12, 2019, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Michigan. She was 88 years of age and in the 70th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Mary was born in Chicago to John and Elizabeth (Sorauf) Schmagner. She graduated from Aquinas High School in Chicago and received a bachelor's degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian master's degree in English from Barry College (University) in Miami, Florida. She was also certified as a pastoral counselor by St. Joseph Hospital Mental Health Center in Tampa, Florida.
Sister Mary spent 18½ years ministering in elementary and secondary education in Detroit and Flint, Michigan; Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida; and San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic, where she served as principal for six years. Sister also served as pastoral minister for eight years in St. Petersburg, Florida, and as a caseworker at Senior Friendship Center Sarasota, Florida for more than 21 years. For two years, she was Vicaress for the St. Rose of Lima Province of the Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Sister Mary became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in 2015. She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by a loving cousin and her Adrian Dominican Sisters. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019