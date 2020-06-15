Hoeymans, Mary (Marina) StathisNov 25, 1940 - Jun 11, 2020Mary (Marina) Stathis Hoeymans died at 9:00 pm, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Lakewood Ranch Hospital, at 79 years old. She leaves behind her husband of 16 years, Frank Hoeymans, who were residents of Lakewood Ranch/Bradenton, FL since 2009; her daughter Elaine Angelopoulos from Brooklyn, NY; her brothers Charles Stathis of Shrewsbury, MA and Stephen Stathis of Wellesley, MA; a nephew John Stathis of Wellesley, MA; and extended family in Worcester and in Greece.Her predeceased parents were Vasilios John Stathis and Angela Tsouvaras Stathis, from the Greek village, Vavourion in Epirus. They raised their three children in Worcester, Massachusetts. Mary Hoeymans was the eldest of three, born on November 25, 1940. Mary graduated from Commerce High School in 1959, and later earned a BFA, Magna Cum Laude at UMass Amherst in 1975, and two Masters of Education at Worcester State College in 1980 & 1986. Mary taught in the Worcester Public School's for 30 years. Throughout her lifetime, Mary was active as a member of many philanthropic organizations, which include The Daughters of Penelope, The Ladies Philoptochos Society, The Mother's Guild, and the Philanthropic Educational Organization; and multiple professional associations dedicated to Education and English as a Second Language. She was a devout steward of the Greek Orthodox Church communities of St. Spyridon's in Worcester, MA,Church of Our Savior in Rye, NY, and St. Barbara's in Sarasota, FL. In Worcester Mary held multiple leadership roles; the first female Superintendent of the Sunday School for several years in the 1980's;chairperson of the Greek Festival in the early 1990's; and as an elected member of the church board. Mary loved to cook, sew, design, make art, play golf, and bowl. Mary was generous, a formidable leader, a loving mother and wife.A public viewing and funeral will be held at St. Barbara's Greek Orthodox Church, 7671 Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota, FL 34243, on June 17, 2020 from 10 am until the time of service at 11 am, followed by the burial at Palms Memorial Park.