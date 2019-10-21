|
|
Sutton, Mary
Oct 19, 2019
Mary Sutton, 88, passed away in her sleep on 10/19/2019. Born in Wisconsin. Her parents were grocery owners and both immigrants from Greece. Mary was the youngest of six brothers and sisters. Mary met her husband while they were both in banking. Robert and Mary were inseparable for 65 years. They enjoyed bridge, golf, and the outdoors-fishing, hiking, sailing, berry picking and travel. Mary was a hospital and special education teacher's aide. The family called her "Mary Sunshine" because she cared for others with a warm heart. She blessed many with her cooking and excellent baked goods. She had a love for singing and was in her church choir. She will be greatly missed by her husband, children, loved ones, friends and family.
Special thanks to the Tidewell Staff in her last days. Toale Brothers and Sarasota National Cemetery for her final resting place. Service will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home on 40 N. Orange Ave in Sarasota on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 2:00pm and the Committal Service will be 2:00pm Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019