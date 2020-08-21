Keating, Mary T.
Dec 29, 1933 - Aug 08, 2020
Mary "Terry" Keating, 86 of Venice died peacefully in her presence of her loving husband, Bob, on Aug. 8, 2020. Born Dec. 29, 1933 in Richmond Hill, NY to Richard and Elizabeth O'Shaughnessy. Terry attended Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset, NY before graduating from Saint Vincent Hospital School of Nursing as an RN in 1954. In 1957, Bob and Terry moved from Forest Hills, NY to begin their family life in Venice, FL before relocating to Central Florida in 1960. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Elizabeth O'Shaughnessy, her 2 brothers Richard and Joseph and infant son, Joseph.
Survived by, her husband Bob of 65 years, their 6 children: Robert Jr., Kathy Walker (Bob), Ken (Julie), Rick (Julie), Kevin (Nicole) and Brian and 13 grand children and 2 great-grand children.
The memorial mass ceremony will be held at Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Church on August 28, 2020 at 9:45 AM.
Immediately following the service a private burial will be held at Gulf Pines Memorial Park (Englewood).
In lieu of flowers, the memorial contribution may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or Tidewell Hospice. For complete final arrangements go to ToaleBrothers.com
.