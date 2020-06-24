Runnells, Mary T.
10/15/1927 - 06/14/2020
Mary T. Runnells, 92, of Bradenton, FL, died on 06/14/2020. Services will be held at 9:30 am on 6/27/2020 at Ss Peter & Paul Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel 5610 Manatee Ave West, Bradenton, FL, www.ShannonFuneralHomes.com.
10/15/1927 - 06/14/2020
Mary T. Runnells, 92, of Bradenton, FL, died on 06/14/2020. Services will be held at 9:30 am on 6/27/2020 at Ss Peter & Paul Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel 5610 Manatee Ave West, Bradenton, FL, www.ShannonFuneralHomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.