Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family



10/15/1927 - 06/14/2020

Mary T. Runnells, 92, of Bradenton, FL, died on 06/14/2020. Services will be held at 9:30 am on 6/27/2020 at Ss Peter & Paul Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel 5610 Manatee Ave West, Bradenton, FL,

Runnells, Mary T.10/15/1927 - 06/14/2020Mary T. Runnells, 92, of Bradenton, FL, died on 06/14/2020. Services will be held at 9:30 am on 6/27/2020 at Ss Peter & Paul Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel 5610 Manatee Ave West, Bradenton, FL, www.ShannonFuneralHomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store