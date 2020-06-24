Mary T. Runnells
1927 - 2020-06-14
Runnells, Mary T.
10/15/1927 - 06/14/2020
Mary T. Runnells, 92, of Bradenton, FL, died on 06/14/2020. Services will be held at 9:30 am on 6/27/2020 at Ss Peter & Paul Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton. Funeral arrangements by: Shannon Funeral Homes Westview Chapel 5610 Manatee Ave West, Bradenton, FL, www.ShannonFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Shannon Funeral Homes, P.A.
5610 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 746-2111
