1930 - 2020
Mary Taylor Obituary
Holgate, Chloe
Nov 3, 1930 - Jan 2, 2020
Laura C. "Chloe" (McRill) Holgate, 89, of Sarasota, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020.
A committal service for family and friends will be at Sarasota National Cemetery located at 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, Charles. R. "Dick" Holgate; and survived by her 4 children: Lisa Holgate-Taylor, Laura L. Haddle, Reginald E. Holgate, Richard D. Holgate and his wife, Kate; 8 grandchildren: Madonna, Patricia, Jeanene, Regina, Andrea, Travis, Jessica, and James; 14 great-grandchildren; her sister Joyce (McRill) and brother-in-law David Campagna and their family all of Charlotte, N.C.; sister-in-law Marilyn Allen and her family; along with many other family, friends, and friends who became our family.
She was a loving sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother to us all. She was a homemaker and was a 1949 graduate of Lakeland High School.
In lieu of flowers, please send a tribute gift to or a donation to TideWell Hospice.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
