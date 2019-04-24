|
Trapp, Mary
Jul 23, 1942 - Apr 12, 2019
Mary Trapp, 76, of Bradenton, Fl, died on Apr 12, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, Apr 26, 2019, at St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, 1006 First St, West Bradenton, Fl 34205. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, Apr 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Missionary Baptist Church, 1006 First St, West Bradenton, Fl 34205. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St West, Palmetto, Fl.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
