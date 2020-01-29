|
|
Wenck, Mary
Feb 8, 1938 - Jan 26, 2020
Mary Jane Wenck (Overdorf) age 81 from Sarasota, FL passed away in Charlotte, NC on January 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on February 8, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late Fred and Rita Overdorf.
Mary was an office manager for doctors, a real estate broker and an entrepreneur. She was an avid bridge player with an extreme love of all games. She enjoyed the beach, had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh, was kind, very generous and always had a smile on her face.
Survivors include her son John Webster (Patricia) of Seymour, CT, daughter Susan Laden (Peter) of Harrisburg, NC, grandchildren, Christopher Laden, Laura Webster and Bethany Laden, sibling Jean Kline, nephews Michael and Brent Williams. She was preceded in death by siblings Teddy Overdorf and Susan Buchanan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary's name may be made to the .
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Wenck family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020