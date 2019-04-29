Home

Sechrest Funeral Service
1301 East Lexington Ave
High Point, NC 27262
(336) 889-3811
Burke, Mary Wolak
Oct 31, 1929 - April 19, 2019
High Point- Mary Burke, 89, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her heavenly Father on April 19, 2019 at River Landing at Sandy Ridge, High Point, NC. She was born in Perth Amboy, NJ on Halloween Day to parents Michael and Mary Haholt Kachek. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 28 years Master Gunnery Sergeant Stanley Wolak, USMC and her second husband of 32 years Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Charlie Burke, USN, both veterans of WWII.
A loving and supportive wife and mother, Mary was known for her warm, caring devotion to her family, for her appreciation of a good joke, for her quick, steel trap-like mind, for her love of travel and playing Scrabble, and for her sweet tooth especially her fondness of chocolate.
Mary was a long-time resident of Havelock, NC until moving to Sarasota, FL from 1986-2018. Following Charlie's death, she moved to High Point to be nearer to family.
She is survived by her four children and their spouses Stephen Wolak (Beth), Jean White (David), Diane Wishart (Eli) and Arlene Fetzer (Barry) and six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren in whom she found much joy. She is also survived by stepdaughter Janelle Burke Maris (Tony).
An interment of Mar's cremains will take place at Palms Memorial Park in Sarasota at a later date. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to the Shriners' Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607; or to River Landing at Sandy Ridge at 1575 John Knox Drive, Colfax, NC 27235; or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.
Sechrest Funeral service is honored to serve the Burke family. Online condolences may be made at sechrestfunerals.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
