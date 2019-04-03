Home

Cucuro, MaryAnn
Nov. 7, 1943 - March 29, 2019
MaryAnn Cucuro, 75, Nokomis, died Friday, March 29, 2019. Born November 7, 1943 in Cleveland, OH daughter of Duzan and Katherine Karan. Survived by daughters Michele Keltner (Andrew) and Tiffany Cucuro-Kali (Tim), grandchildren Tyler and Hannah Keltner, brothers Douglas and Nick, and sisters Barbara, Kathi, and Patricia Ann. She loved her family very much. She enjoyed the friendships of clients, neighbors, and friends throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in her name. A celebration of life will be planned for family and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019
