MaryAnn McKinney Obituary
McKinney, MaryAnn
Jul 16, 1944 - Oct 29, 2019
MaryAnn McKinney, 75, of Sarasota passed away Oct. 29, 2019. A devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother; MaryAnn moved to Sarasota in the late 1950's, she loved to travel and loved her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bub"; daughter, Lorrie Parks (Steve), stepchildren, Robert McKinney, Russell McKinney (Susan) and George McKinney; 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Adele Albert, and children, David Smith, Melinda Wilson and Mark Smith. Visitation will be Mon. from 6 pm to 8 pm at Jennings Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 9:30 am Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Incarnation Catholic Church.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
