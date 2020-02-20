|
Mansfield, Maryellen A.
Nov 27, 1938 - Feb 15, 2020
Beloved Mom and Nana
SARASOTA, Fl — MaryEllen (Barringer) Mansfield, 81, formerly of Waterbury and Murrells Inlet, S.C., passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of Morton G. Mansfield Jr. who passed away just eight weeks prior in December 2019. They were married for nearly 61 years.
MaryEllen was born on November 27, 1938 in Waterbury, CT., the daughter of the late Gertrude (Bradley) and Franklin D. Barringer. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier Grammar School and Waterbury Catholic High School. MaryEllen spent the majority of her life as secretary to a variety of Waterbury businesses, and retired as the longtime secretary of Waterbury B.P.O. Elks 265. She moved to Murrells Inlet, South Carolina in 2004 and finally to Englewood, Florida in 2019. She loved camping and going for long walks in the Woods... Foxwoods, that is. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends located all over the country. Her greatest success in life however was being a devoted wife, mother and NaNa. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love her.
Left to honor her memory are her children, Rena and her husband, Col. Robert Thompson, currently stationed in Germany, her son, Kenneth and his wife, Barbara, of Cheshire, and her daughter, Rhonda and her husband, Wesley Monge, of Sarasota, Florida. MaryEllen was blessed with four grandchildren, Shaun Thompson of Orlando, Florida, Meagan Thompson of Williamsburg, Virginia, Caleigh and Rylan Monge, both of Sarasota, Florida. She is also survived by her brother, DeWitt (Buddy) Barringer and his wife, Maureen of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and sisters Eileen Fitzgerald, Jeanne Botelho, and Eunice Barringer.
Combined funeral services for MaryEllen and Morton will be held in Waterbury in the summer. Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist the family with arrangements in conjunction with Your Traditions Funeral Home in Sarasota.
To honor MaryEllen's memory and in lieu of flowers, donations to the at are greatly appreciated.
