Stevens, Maryellen
Jan 28, 1943 - May 29, 2020
Maryellen Stevens, 77, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at a later date in Georgia. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
