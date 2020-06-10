Stevens, Maryellen
Jan 28, 1943 - May 29, 2020
Maryellen Stevens, 77, of Sarasota, Florida, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at a later date in Georgia. Funeral arrangements by: Toale Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Colonial Chapel.
