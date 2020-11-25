1/1
MaryJane De Genaro
1935 - 2020
De Genaro, MaryJane
Jun 10, 1935 - Nov 21, 2020
Long time Sarasota resident Mary Jane De Genaro died November 21, 2020 in Rowayton, CT with her daughters caring for her. She was 85.
Mary Jane was born in Jersey City, NJ growing up in Brooklyn and Queens, NY. She and husband George lived in Greenwich & Roxbury, CT; Manhattan, Boca Grande Florida before moving to Sarasota in 2000. In 2019, she relocated to Stamford, CT to be near her children.
Mary Jane lived life her way, described by many as "an original." A childhood friend described her as "a unique treasure, brilliant, funny, amazing in her approach to life."
A pioneering music educator, Mary Jane was an early adopter of the Pace Piano Method, teaching hundreds of children to make music, while also starting several arts organizations in Connecticut. In 1985 she created MusicShapes software for the Apple computer. In 1998 she composed a musical called "Rajah," performed by the Royal Palm Players in Boca Grande, Florida. In Sarasota she helped establish Pierian Spring Academy for lifelong learning, teaching the operas performed at Sarasota Opera, where she also lead tours. She wrote non-stop: poetry, novels, stories and memoir.
Mary Jane is survived by three daughters, Sarah Bloomer, Gail Connell and Leslie Lawrence, three stepchildren Sara De Gennaro, Matt De Genaro and Paul De Genaro and 12 grandchildren plus one great-granddaughter.
A virtual memorial will be held on Wednesday, December 9th, 2020 at 3:00 eastern time.
https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/mary-jane-lloyd-de-genaro/5863

Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Memorial service
03:00 PM
A virtual memorial
