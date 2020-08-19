Lang, Matilda
Dec 25, 1929 - May 28, 2020
Matilda "Mattie" Francis Lang, 90, of North Port, passed away May 28th, 2020.
Mattie was born in Astoria, New York on December 25th, 1929 to her parents, Andrew & Francis Lang.
Mattie came from Jackson Heights, New York where she worked as a teacher for the State and retired in 1989. Mattie was an active parishioner at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port for over 15 years. Mattie was a supporter of the Friends of the North Port Library, member of the Kiwanis Club of North Port, Past Treasurer of the Democratic Club of North Port & Ombudsman for patient care in nursing homes.
Mattie was predeceased by her husband Jacob Goldstein & her sister-in-law Bea Daroff.
A Funeral Mass will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287, on August 27th, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive #1510, Venice, Florida.
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory in North Port are handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.farleyfuneralhome.com