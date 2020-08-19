1/
Matilda Lang
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lang, Matilda
Dec 25, 1929 - May 28, 2020
Matilda "Mattie" Francis Lang, 90, of North Port, passed away May 28th, 2020.
Mattie was born in Astoria, New York on December 25th, 1929 to her parents, Andrew & Francis Lang.
Mattie came from Jackson Heights, New York where she worked as a teacher for the State and retired in 1989. Mattie was an active parishioner at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port for over 15 years. Mattie was a supporter of the Friends of the North Port Library, member of the Kiwanis Club of North Port, Past Treasurer of the Democratic Club of North Port & Ombudsman for patient care in nursing homes.
Mattie was predeceased by her husband Jacob Goldstein & her sister-in-law Bea Daroff.
A Funeral Mass will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287, on August 27th, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive #1510, Venice, Florida.
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory in North Port are handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.farleyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
San Pedro Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved