Lang, MatildaDec 25, 1929 - May 28, 2020Matilda "Mattie" Francis Lang, 90, of North Port, passed away May 28th, 2020.Mattie was born in Astoria, New York on December 25th, 1929 to her parents, Andrew & Francis Lang.Mattie came from Jackson Heights, New York where she worked as a teacher for the State and retired in 1989. Mattie was an active parishioner at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port for over 15 years. Mattie was a supporter of the Friends of the North Port Library, member of the Kiwanis Club of North Port, Past Treasurer of the Democratic Club of North Port & Ombudsman for patient care in nursing homes.Mattie was predeceased by her husband Jacob Goldstein & her sister-in-law Bea Daroff.A Funeral Mass will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287, on August 27th, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Senior Friendship Center, 2350 Scenic Drive #1510, Venice, Florida.Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory in North Port are handling the arrangements. Online condolences at www.farleyfuneralhome.com