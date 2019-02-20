|
|
Williams, Matt
Feb 28, 1923 - Feb 16, 2019
Matt R. Williams, Jr. was born February 28, 1923, in Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Sadly, he passed away February 16, 2019, in Englewood, Florida.
He proudly served in the United States Air Army Corps as a B-24 pilot, First Lieutenant and Commanded a crew during WWII. He flew 35 missions over Germany, Normandy, and France. Upon his return to the United States, he became an instructor in the Air Army Corp. Matt R. Williams, Jr. completed his service in 1945.
After the war he attended the University of Kentucky and then earned his master's degree in Floriculture at Ohio State University. During his educational years, he married his wife, Helen in 1948.
Matt's career spread over his 50 years as an accomplished rose grower in Dover, New Hampshire, where he was the owner of Elliot Williams Roses Co. He also enjoyed apple orchards and orange groves in his later years. As a family man in Dover, he served his community serving on city council, school board and bank boards. He was also active in scouting and men's organizations. Professionally, he served on the board of Rose Inc. and the American Airline Freight board. After a long-honored career, he and Helen resided in Englewood, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen R. Williams and four children; Matt R. Williams, III & Pam Chaffee of Dover, New Hampshire; R. Craig Williams & Ann Williams of Dover, NH, and Barry W. Williams & Kathleen Williams of Dover, NH; and Bonnye L. Williams and Darryl Hanks of Hayesville, NC; Six grandchildren & five great grandchildren; a niece, Mrs. Lynn Steinecker & husband Robert Steinecker of Louisville, Kentucky.
Services held at Englewood United Methodist Church at 10 Am followed by Burial at Sarasota National Cemetery on February 25, 2019, for family and friends. Flowers or donate to the Shriners of Tampa 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa FL 33612 in his memory.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019