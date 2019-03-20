|
Burton, Mattie
Jul. 20, 1939 - Mar. 9, 2019
Mattie Burton, 79, of Sarasota, FL passed away on Mar. 9, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 at Glorious Community Holiness Church. Services will be held 2:00pm on Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 at Glorious Community Holiness Church. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Solomon Burton; daughter, Mary Burton; sons, Alonzo Burton and Solomon Burton III; sisters, Mary Alfred, Ardiselle Virgil, and Diane Farrie; 8 grandchildren and 8 great great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019