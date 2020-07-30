1/1
Maureen Ann Brassard
1935 - 2020
Brassard, Maureen Ann
Jun 24, 1935 - Jul 24, 2020
Maureen Ann Bresnahan Brassard, age 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 24, 1935 in Manchester, NH. She was a secretary at Pratt & Whitney, when she was introduced to the man of her dreams, her beloved Robert "Bob" Brassard of Brookfield, VT. They married on August 4, 1956 and were superstars raising seven children: Raymond, Robert, Richard, Mary, John, Tom, and Sue. In 1971, Maureen and Bob moved their family from Vermont to South Gate in Sarasota, FL, where she helped raise and guide a village (RSG!). In the early 1980's, Maureen earned her Real Estate Broker's license and was a multi million dollar seller here in Sarasota, when that meant something. She had a love for music. She loved The Beatles, George Harrison was her favorite. She was an avid reader, an artist, a fashion icon, an inspiring soul, and so much more.
Maureen is preceded in death by her loving husband, Bob, her sister, Sheila Allen, and her brother, Harold Bresnahan. She is survived by her 7 children, 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, her sister, Joan Jensen of Hartford, CT (92), her nephews Tut Monson, Steve Jensen, her nieces, Kris Monson, Deb Jensen and Kathy Jensen Perugini, as well as many supportive sisters/brothers-in-law, their families and many friends and neighbors. We love you and we will miss you Mom.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 30 to Aug. 1, 2020.
