Moody, MaureenJun 27, 1948 - May 5, 2020¡Es Cinco de Mayo all-day today in Venice!Join Us in Celebrating our Newest Ray of Sunshine ??77% Off all Burdens and Worries, Today..only!Just read below:'We the Willing.., lead by the unknow(n)ing, are Doing the Impossible, For the ungrateful..We have Done So Very much, with So Very little, For So.., Very Long..That-We are now Able to Do Anything, with Nothing, at Any Time, for Any reason, for Any one.The above version is for the Laborers to be acknowledged-As well as the patron...that has never even heard or noticed us!'America was/is/still Built on the backs of The Willing-LOVE YOU MOM!You have worked your whole life, on your feet that I could have this Life and Be able to even write this...Miss You Every Day.Welcome to Your New Life's Resting spot at Venice Memorial Gardens.You can finally rest Under the Shade.., Watching.., Feeling.., Listening to the Waters, Sun, Moon & StarsLive, Love & LaughWE ALL MISS YOU??HAPPYBIRTHDAY!