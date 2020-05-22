Or Copy this URL to Share

Moore, Mavis V.

Apr 18, 1926 - May 16, 2020

Mavis V. Moore, 94, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died on May 16, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 AM on May 27, 2020 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Funeral arrangements by: Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store