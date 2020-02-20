Herald Tribune Obituaries
Services
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
(941) 955-4171
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:30 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Colonial Chapel
40 N Orange Ave
Sarasota, FL 34236
View Map
Maxine Baumring


1926 - 2020
Maxine Baumring Obituary
Baumring, Maxine
Dec 17, 1926 - Feb 17, 2020
Maxine Baumring, 93, died on Feb. 17, 2020, at Anchin Pavilion in Sarasota.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 North Orange Ave., Sarasota, followed by burial at 12:30 p.m., at the Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Rd. 72, Sarasota. Rabbi Michael Werbow, Temple Beth Sholom, Sarasota, will preside at both ceremonies.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jack Baumring, of Sarasota; her daughter, Diane Baumring, Sarasota; daughter Holly Strom and her husband, Joel Strom, both of Los Angeles; grand-daughter Natalie Strom, Arlington, Virginia; a niece, two nephews, and their children and grand-children.
Maxine was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to David and Marie Saloshin. She graduated from Hughes High School, Cincinnati, and attended the University of Cincinnati. In 1948, she married Jack Baumring. Her two children mentioned above were born in Cincinnati. In 1959 the family moved to Sarasota, where Maxine and Jack have resided ever since.
Maxine was a retired bank secretary and in her early retirement years volunteered for Hadassah at Temple Beth Sholom, where her family were congregants. She also enjoyed vacations with her husband, Jack, such as a cruise to Alaska, and trips to London and Costa Rica.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Maxine's name to a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
