Shetler, Maxine J
May 15, 1939 - Aug 15, 2020
Maxine J. Shetler, 81, of Sarasota, FL passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1939 in Hartville, OH to the late Wilbur and Ida (Moser) Slusser.
Maxine is survived by her husband, Paul Shetler; two sons, Wade (Amy Maxfield) Shetler & John (Emma) Shetler; a sister, Grace (Herb) Tyson and one granddaughter, Audra Mullins.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00p.m. Monday, Aug 24, 2020 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 6611 Proctor Rd, Sarasota, where the family will receive friends from 12:00p.m. to service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Maxine's memory may be made to the St. John's United Methodist Church Pastor's Discretionary Fund.
