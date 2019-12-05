|
|
Ogden, Maxine L.
Apr. 17, 1926 - Dec. 1, 2019
Maxine L. Ogden, age 93 of Sarasota, Florida died December 1, 2019. She was born April 17, 1926 to David E. and Clessie I. Reed. She was married 70 years to her high school sweetheart, Francis H. Ogden in Anderson, IN. She belonged to the Ingalls Christian Church in Ingalls, IN but visited the Southside Christian Church in Sarasota, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband on December 26, 2014, brother-in-law, Carlton Ogden Lexington, KY., two brothers; James Reed of Palo Cedro, CA., and Eugene Reed of Alexandria, IN., grandsons; Andrew Rowland of Alexandria, IN., and Bradley Spidel of Noblesville, IN.
Maxine will be deeply missed by her loving daughters: Linda (Terry) Spidel of Noblesville, IN. and Debbie (John) Michael of Sarasota, FL., seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, one sister Ruth Ann (Eugene) Metcalf of Yorktown, Indiana, sister-In-law Ruth Ann Ogden of Lexington, Kentucky, In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019