Ryan, Maybelle
Jan 15, 1918 - Dec 30, 2019
Maybelle Marie Giant, Wilkinson, McDowell, Ryan of 5353 Ashford Drive, Sarasota, Florida, died peacefully at her home on Monday, December 30, 2019, just two weeks short of her 102nd birthday on January 15, 1918. Her parents Joseph and Cloe Giant raised 6 children in Monroeville, Indiana; 4 sons; Carlton, Randolph, Jake, Jim (all deceased) and 2 daughters; Maybelle and her youngest sister, Marcy Sorg, who still survives. Maybelle married Thomas L. Wilkinson on June 26th, 1948 and had 6 children; Pamela M. Overmyer, (passed September 2018) of Elkhart, IN, Thomas L. Wilkinson II of Sarasota, FL, Terry L. Wilkinson of Tampa, FL, Deborah K. Moore of Newaygo, MI, Christina A. McDermott of Richmond, VA and Julie A. Bernhardt of Sarasota, FL.
Maybelle was active in card groups, park activities, watching sports, and enjoyed being with her family.
Visitation is on Friday January 10th from 4:00p - 7:00p at the Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, Fl. A Mass will be held at 10:00a on Saturday 11th at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2911 Bee Ridge Rd. followed by a Celebration Luncheon of Maybelle's Life at Camelot Lakes Auditorium, 5700 Camelot Lakes Pkwy, from 11:00a - 2:30p.
A Second Celebration of Life for Maybelle will be held in Elkhart, IN on Saturday, February 8th at Todd and Kim Overmyers home, 57558 Gano St. from Noon - 3:30p. Food and soft drinks provided. Her ashes will be buried next to her first husband at Saint Vincent's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the .
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020