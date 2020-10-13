Zerbe , Maynard
May 06, 1925 - Oct 11, 2020
Maynard Zerbe, 95, of North Port, Florida, passed away on October 11, 2020 in Venice, Florida. He was born on May 6, 1925 in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, to Thomas and Anna Zerbe. Maynard graduated from Sunbury High School, where he lettered in varsity football. During World War II, Maynard served as a tail gunner with the Army Air Forces aboard a B-52. While stationed in Italy, he was awarded the Air Medal for meritorious achievement.
Following the war, Maynard attended Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. Graduating in 1949, he became a successful insurance representative. Maynard was a lifetime Mason. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Heron Creek Country Club in North Port.
Maynard is survived by two daughters: Lynne (Richard) Maudlin of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Kristen Sanders of Front Royal, Virginia; one grandchild: Holly (John) Nostro of Las Vegas; and two great-grandchildren: Jessica Karnincic and Alex Nostro.
Maynard was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanette; his wife, Joyce; and one brother, Harold.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maynard's memory can be directed to the American Cancer Society
Sarasota Office, 2970 University Parkway, Suite 104, Sarasota, FL 34243. Farley Funeral Home in North Port is in charge of arrangements.