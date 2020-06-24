Mazie McLendon Singleton
1925 - 2020
McLendon Singleton, Mazie
Nov 17, 1925 - Jun 19, 2020
Mazie McClendon Singleton was born on November 17, 1925 in Wheeler County, Georgia to William Thomas McClendon & Donnie Stewart McClendon. After completing high school, Mazie married Orzel Singleton in 1945. They moved to McCrae, Georgia and started a family. In 1957, they moved to Sarasota, Florida. Mazie realized the importance of raising her children in a Christian home. She was a member of Newtown Gospel Chapel.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Orzel Singleton. She is survived by her children: Mary Jenkins (Donnie Williams) of St. Petersburg, FL, Alvin Singleton (Linda), Peggy Wiggins (Allen), Phyllis Nelson & Angela Waters of Sarasota, FL; 11 grandchildren & 19 great-grandchildren. Also, her sister Earther Floyd of Vourhees, NJ and Sister in laws Madie McClendon of Atlanta, GA, Stella Turner & Lois Crummer of Sarasota, FL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota, FL 34232. There will be a viewing on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Chandler's Funeral Home, 1425 Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota, FL 34234. Masks will be provided and space for social distancing is available at the church. Arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
