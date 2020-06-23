Or Copy this URL to Share

Singleton, Mazie Odell

Nov 17, 1925 - Jun 19, 2020

Mazie Odell Singleton, 94, of Sarasota, Florida, died on Jun 19, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday @ Sarasota Community Church, 4041 Bahia Vista Street., Sarasota, Interment will be in Galilee Cemetery at Visitation: 6-8pm Friday @ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



