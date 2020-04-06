Home

Melanie Babel Obituary
Babel, Melanie
Jan 20, 1968 - Apr 4, 2020
After 2 1/2 years of battling cancer, Melanie went to be with the Lord. She is survived by her husband Dave and daughters Crystal, Tanechia and Chloe along with seven grandchildren and a variety of pets. Mel was known as a compassionate soul helping various groups in the community as well as any individual crossing her path needing help. Her kindness has impacted countless souls for generations to come. Earth's loss is surely Heaven's gain. In consideration of our current pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a safer time. Should you wish to be informed of that time, please register your name and email by sending an email to Dave at [email protected]
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
