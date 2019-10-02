|
|
Tedeschi, Meldaize Barrow
Oct 27, 1923 - Sept 28, 2019
Family and friends are saying goodbye to Meldaize (Mom), (Mymel), (Mel) as of September 28, 2019. She died peacefully and comfortably in the caring arms of Tidewell Hospice at Poet's Walk.
She is survived by her two daughters Nancy T. (James) Kopnisky of Sarasota, FL, Joan T. (Michael) Leach of McKinney, TX; grandchildren Kelley A. (Jeff) Derner of Dallas, TX and Ryan C. (Ariana) Amort of Houston, TX and four great grandchildren Vance Charles and Margot Christine Amort and Sloane Dianne and Pierce Michael Derner. She will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery.
To send condolences and for further information of Mel please visit: www.palmsmemorial.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019